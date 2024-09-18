Photo: Jennifer Aniston 'crushed' as ex-husband moves on: Report

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly crying silently since former husband Justin Theroux exchanged rings with his new paramour, Nicole Brydom Bloom earlier this month.

Now, an insider spilled the beans and revealed to Heat Magazine, “Jen wants to be happy for Justin and, in many ways, she is.”

However, the source noted, “But there's still an overwhelming feeling of sadness and regret over what might have been.”

The insider mentioned that even though there is no apparent awkwardness between the trio, Jennifer Aniston is still hurting on the inside.

"She and Justin are still good friends,” the insider claimed and added, “She’s met Nicole, and there's no real awkwardness there on the surface.”

“But, behind the brave face, Jen feels lonely and is panicky about the lack of romantic success she's had since she and Justin divorced,” the confidante remarked before moving to a new discussion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jenifer and Justin turned friends to lovers in 2007. The duo tied the knot on 5th August 2015 but divorced from each other in 2018. Since then, they have remained amicable.