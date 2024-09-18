Mark Wahlberg marks mini-me son's special day

Mark Wahlberg marks lookalike teenage son's special day

Mark Wahlberg celebrated his son, Brendan's birthday milestone with a sweet snap.



The 53-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account to mark his teenage son's 16th birthday.

The Union star shared a selfie featuring him and his lookalike son, who can be seen sitting beside a ring as they attended a wrestling match.



In the snap Wahlberg sported a gray top while Brendan wore a white T-shirt.

The father-son duo was spotted wearing a baseball cup.



"Happy b day Benny!!! 16 wow," the proud father wrote with heart and celebrating emojis.

For those unversed along with Brendan, Wahlberg is also father to 21- year- old Ella, 18-year-old Michael, and 14-year-old Grace, whom he shares with his wife, Rhea Durham.

Brendan's mother also wished him on his special day with adorable throwback baby snaps of him.

"Happy 16th birthday Benny! The most kind hearted and loving boy, I can’t believe you are 16, I love you to the (moon emoji) and the (star emoji)and back again. Thank you for waking up every day and being you!" Durham penned down.