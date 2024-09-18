 
Jennifer Aniston 'dating friend' but feels 'lonely:' Report

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found love again but she does not feel fulfilled

Web Desk
September 18, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Aniston dating friend but feels lonely: Report
Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found a new paramour, but she is feeling insecure in that relationship.

As per a source privy to Heat Magazine, Jennifer Aniston is crying silently ever since her former husband, Justin engaged with his new lady love.

The source began, “Its one thing to have the mansion, the job of her dreams and all the perks in the world.”

“But the bottom line is that she's lonely, and as much as she hates to admit it, the years are slipping by so fast?” they addressed.

In addition to this, the source claimed that Jennifer is dating someone whom she has known as a friend, but now they want their relationship to be official.

The confidante continued, “While she’s happy to be dating someone and have that buzz of anew romance, she's said she wants more commitment at this stage.”

“They were friends for a few years before getting together earlier this year. But it's been a few months now. and Jen's conscious things have stagnated a bit," the source concluded. 

