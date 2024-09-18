Meghan Markle is not in ‘business of listening' at work

Meghan Markle’s reputation as ’Duchess Difficult’ has had shocking revelations in a new report, says an expert.



The revelations reportedly contain detailed account of Meghan and Prince Harry’s behaviour with their staff back in the UK.

Former Royal correspondent Valentine Low tells Newsweek: "It does have some glaring and fascinating echoes of everything I wrote, and that others have written before, about Meghan."

He added: "She clearly has certain standards but, on the other hand, the demands she makes of people may not always reflect what's possible—she may demand too much. I don't think Harry and Meghan are in the business of either listening to anyone else or changing."

The allegations were first raised back in 2021 when Meghan was accused of bulllying her employees.

A spokesperson for Meghan at the time said: "Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.