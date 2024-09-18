 
Prince William pal says ‘company' forced him towards Harry

Prince William does not want to a complicated relationship with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2024

Prince William reportedly has no soft corner for Prince Harry in his heart.

The Prince of Wales, who extended a birthday wish as Harry turned 40 last week, did so for the sake of King Charles, a close pal reveals.

The friend told The Daily Beast: "The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan. He regards what Harry said in his book [his memoir, Spare] as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second

"There isn’t space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry. It’s not a priority." According to Daily Beast, a palace insider said the birthday wishes to Prince Harrywere not initialled "W & C" meaning it had not been sent personally by the couple.

The source added: "It was just a company thing. Happy birthday blah blah blah."

They continued:"It makes sense for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace to align themselves on a little bit of essentially routine messaging around Harry.

"It shows William is willing to respect his father’s seniority and do what is asked of him,” they noted.

