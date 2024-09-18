Miley Cyrus' 'biggest fear' revealed after getting sued for copyright

Miley Cyrus is reportedly worried that she will have to “publicly reveal” that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth is the “inspiration” behind her 2023 track, Flowers, after she was sued for copyright infringement.

According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old pop star was hit with a lawsuit as she got accused of copying Bruno Mars' 2012 hit When I Was Your Man, which topped the pop charts across the globe.

However, as per the publication, the former Hannah Montana star is not too concerned about the lawsuit itself, but will find it “unsettling” if she will be forced to confirm that the song was about her ex, years after fans claimed that the track was a response to his rumored infidelity.

In regards to this, the outlet reported, “Miley is not too concerned with the lawsuit itself, but everyone who knows Miley knows that this track was written as a way of healing from Liam.”

Moreover, Wrecking Ball hitmaker got engaged to Liam in May 2012, however, they split in September 2013 before reuniting in 2016.

Additionally, the couple got married in December 2018, and their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

It is worth mentioning that Liam reportedly dedicated Bruno's song to Cyrus back in 2013, and it is said to have been often referenced in their relationship. However, it was later claimed that The Witcher actor also had the song played at the pair's wedding.