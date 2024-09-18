Margot Robbie, Tom Archeley set to officially work on major new project

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Arckeley are said to hit a new adventure as they finally confirmed the news of producing The Sims movie.

According to Variety, Electronic Arts (EA), the company that has published the long-running video game franchise, formally announced the project on Tuesday.

As per Daily Mail, Robbie and Acklerley, both are producing through their LuckyChap Productions company, with Kate Herron and are now set to direct the film.

Moreover, Herron will also co-write the script with Briony Redman, though no production schedule or release date was given.

Additionally, EA’s vice president and general manager of The Sims franchise Kate Gorman revealed that they want this film to have the same “impact” as Robbie's mega-hit Barbie, as per the outlet.

In regards to this, Gorman stated, “What I will tell you is it’s very much rooted in The Sims’ universe. And what we want is to have a truly authentic ‘Sims’ experience brought to a theatrical release.”

Furthermore, Kate added, “So what you’ll see from us is that we have been wanting to get this right. We wanted the right partners and to make an impact the size of something like a Barbie movie is exactly what we want.”

It is worth mentioning that Barbie, which Robbie both starred in and produced through her LuckyChap company, topped both the domestic ($636.2 million) and worldwide ($1.445 billion) box office charts last year.

As per the publication’s reports, much like Barbie, The Sims is rooted in an iconic franchise, with the first video game debuting in 2000 and has since sold over 200 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

As far as The Sims is concerned, it is described as a “sandbox” game where players create virtual people called Sims and build a life for them