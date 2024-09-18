Oprah Winfrey shows off slim figure after admitting using weight loss aids

Oprah Winfrey appeared confident while arriving at taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

The legendary talk show host flaunted her figure in a denim jumpsuit after she admitted using Ozempic to shed 40lbs pounds.

According to Daily Mail, she left a few buttons on her jumpsuit undone to show off her décolletage and cinched in her waist with a coordinating denim belt.

Moreover, Oprah, who recently attended a starry LA premiere, carried a gray leather purse and gave her outfit a sporty touch by throwing on white lace-up sneakers while her brunette hair was worn in loose curls.

Additionally, Winfrey kept her makeup minimal and she accessorized her outfit with dangly silver earrings and designer sunglasses.

As per the publication, the billionaire was escorted to the theater's back entrance by a large security team while she offered a friendly wave to the fans waiting in the wings before entering through the stage doors.

Despite her initial denial about using weight-loss drugs, Oprah finally revealed that she had lost upwards of 40 pounds with the help of weight loss aids in December 2023 as she stated that she was “done with the shaming.”

According to the outlet, she dropped the weight using the drugs and exercise, including hiking.

It is worth mentioning that the admission came after Oprah said that she would not take Ozempic and similar drugs in the class of weight-loss medications because she viewed them as an “easy way out” during a discussion with WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani.