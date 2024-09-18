Lauren Sánchez looks back at high school memories amid hometown visit

Lauren Sánchez shared a glimpse into her hometown as she recently went over there for a visit.

The Emmy-winning and former news anchor posted an Instagram carousel of her book tour stop for her new children’s book, The Fly Who Flew.

However, her recent appearance was especially sentimental as she visited her hometown of Albuquerque, N.M.

In Sánchez’s post, she shared a sneak-peek into her childhood home with her father as the two smiled arm to arm outside the New Mexico house.

In the following photo, Lauren pointed towards one of her yearbook school portraits, alongside her other classmates.

Moreover, she revealed in her Instagram caption that one of her teachers arrived at a promotional event and brought the yearbook as she wrote, “Nothing better than coming home. Went down memory lane. Stopping by the old house with Dad. Ate amazing food. Thank you to all my family and friends who showed up to support the @theflywhoflew.”



Additionally, the snapshot of Sánchez’s school days revealed her first name to be Wendy.

According to People, Lauren is the philanthropist’s middle name.

Furthermore, the author added a photo of herself while eating a Blake's Lotaburger burger at the Southwest fast food chain.

Meanwhile, in other images, she photographed a stuffed animal toy of her book’s main character, Flynn the Fly, and more.

In her final pictures, the American Media personality shared images inside the bookstore, while posing beside her father and a cardboard cutout of Flynn the Fly, as well as a sweet photo of Sánchez reading her book to a crowded room of children.

As per the publication, several people commented on her post, while comparing how she looked in her yearbook picture to her daughter, Ella.

As far as Lauren’s personal life is concerned, she shares Ella and son, Evan with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez also shares son Nikko with her ex-boyfriend, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.