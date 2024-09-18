 
Cher leaves fans excited with announcement of unexpected collaboration

Cher’s upcoming collaboration will also feature notable celebrities

September 18, 2024

Cher fans have expressed their excitement as the singer is set to headline all-women line-up for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024.

It was announced by the world’s famous fashion-inspired lingerie brand on its official Instagram handle that the 78-year-old legendary music icon will perform at their upcoming fashion show in October.

In a statement, Victoria's Secret posted, "It’s a woman’s world, so it’s understood that you can’t have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself—@Cher!”

It added, “We’re beyond excited to announce she will officially be performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024. But she won’t be alone...stay tuned, more announcements are coming to round out our first-ever, all-women lineup.”

The I Got You Babe singer will perform in the star-studded fashion show in Brooklyn, New York, on October 15.

The event will also feature notable personalities such as Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and Tyra Banks.

This announcement left Cher's fans excited as one social media user commented, "It’s like we’re back to the good old days."

Another user wrote, "Suddenly I believe in life after love." 

One fan expressed their excitement, writing, "Omggggggg it keeps getting better !!!!!"

