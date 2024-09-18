Jennifer Lopez returns to Netflix with Brett Goldstein for 'Office Romance'

Jennifer Lopez is set to feature in a new romantic comedy film, Office Romance, with Brett Goldstein.

After delivering two Netflix hit movies in The Mother and Atlas, Jennifer Lopez is ready for her next feature with the streamer, this time pairing with two-time Ted Lasso Emmy winner Brett Goldstein for the romantic comedy.

According to Deadline, there was a hot bidding war for the feature, which Netflix won.

As per the publication, Goldstein and Joe Kelly will be co-writing the rom-com which has several great character actor roles.

Moreover, the producers on Office Romance are Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett for Ryder Picture Company; Goldstein and Kelly; as well as Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Films. Nuyorican’s Courtney Baxter is executive producer.

Additionally, Nuyorican Productions has a multiyear first-look deal with Netflix spanning feature films, TV series and unscripted content, with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

It is worth mentioning that Both Lopez and Goldstein recently had pics at the Toronto Film Festival, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Lopez was at TIFF with the Amazon MGM Studios sports drama Unstoppable, about championship wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg,

As per the publication's report, the movie has 74% fresh reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Goldstein world premiered the MRC feature drama All of You, which he co-wrote and starred in with Imogen Poots.