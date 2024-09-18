Sam Asghari steps forward in defense of ex-wife Britney Spears

Britney Spears got support from her ex-husband Sam Asghari, despite their divorce.

After Spears posted an Instagram video in reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 MTV Video Music Awards performance, the social media influencer Michael Pavano posted a mocking reenactment of Spears’ now-deleted post.

According to US Weekly, Pavono’s Instagram video attracted a clear response from Spears’ former husband Asghari, who took it to the comments section one day after Pavano’s video went live.

In regards to the comment, Sam wrote, “Not cool,” with a thumbs down emoji.

His comment echoed the sentiment of many social media users who commented, “Your [sic] mean,” and, “Poor woman …. leave her alone.”

As per the publication, Spears’ original video asked several questions of Carpenter, who delivered a space-themed medley performance of her songs Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste at the VMAs.

Moreover, Carpenter appeared to pay homage to Spears during the medley by playing a snippet from Spears’ song Oops!…I Did It Again, during the transition from Please Please Please to Taste.

As reported by the outlet, while performing Taste, Carpenter also adopted a space theme similar to Spears’ music video for Oops!

As far as Asghari is concerned, he got married to Spears in June 2022 and filed to divorce her in August 2023.

According to the publication’s reports, Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021 after the pair had dated for five years. Even as he filed to divorce Spears, Asghari shared through his representative at the time that he “has always and will always support” the singer.