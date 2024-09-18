 
Geo News

Prince Harry sparks reactions with 'lovely news'

Prince Harry will meet the inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2024

Prince Harry sparks reactions with lovely news
Prince Harry sparks reactions with 'lovely news'

Prince Harry will return to the United Kingdom later this month following his milestone 40th birthday on Sunday, sparking reactions.

Archie and Lilibet doting father is due to make his return to attend the WellChild Awards.

Prince Harry is the patron of the charity which serves seriously ill children and their families.

The WellChild confirmed on its X, formerly Twitter handle, saying: “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept.

“The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”

Prince Harry sparks reactions with lovely news

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “Can’t wait! Love the wellchild awards.”

Another reacted, “This is do fantastic. Harry's commitment is absolutely unwavering and this is such a great charity.”

“Lovely news. Harry is such a natural with children! He really loves being there with them, it's not a case of just turn up, say a few words and leave. You can see how invested he is in the children and the charity. Glad he's able to be there in person,” the third admired the duke. 

Halle Berry shares good news for horror movie fans
Halle Berry shares good news for horror movie fans
Paris Hilton excitedly introduces new venture with fans
Paris Hilton excitedly introduces new venture with fans
Halle Berry reveals how being a model hindered her growth
Halle Berry reveals how being a model hindered her growth
Prince William writes foreword to Lindsey Burrow's upcoming memoir 'Take Care'
Prince William writes foreword to Lindsey Burrow's upcoming memoir 'Take Care'
Docuseries on Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the works after arrest
Docuseries on Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the works after arrest
Jennifer Lopez 'closes the book' on Ben Affleck: Source
Jennifer Lopez 'closes the book' on Ben Affleck: Source
Kate Middleton's split personality behind the scenes exposed
Kate Middleton's split personality behind the scenes exposed
Matthew Perry's property sees insane drop in price
Matthew Perry's property sees insane drop in price