Prince Harry sparks reactions with 'lovely news'

Prince Harry will return to the United Kingdom later this month following his milestone 40th birthday on Sunday, sparking reactions.



Archie and Lilibet doting father is due to make his return to attend the WellChild Awards.

Prince Harry is the patron of the charity which serves seriously ill children and their families.

The WellChild confirmed on its X, formerly Twitter handle, saying: “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept.

“The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “Can’t wait! Love the wellchild awards.”

Another reacted, “This is do fantastic. Harry's commitment is absolutely unwavering and this is such a great charity.”

“Lovely news. Harry is such a natural with children! He really loves being there with them, it's not a case of just turn up, say a few words and leave. You can see how invested he is in the children and the charity. Glad he's able to be there in person,” the third admired the duke.