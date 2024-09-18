Dua Lipa brands Taylor Swift 'ruthless' for sharing private life in songs?

Dua Lipa names ruthless to singers for sharing private life in songs

Dua Lipa has branded ‘ruthless’ to singers who shares their private life in music for clickbait.



While speaking in a recent interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Lipa candidly shared that her lyrics are not for showcasing her personal life just to grab the public’s attention.

The Levitating singer shared, “It’s something that I just naturally hold back.”

“Some people are just so ruthless with their own private life that they decide to put it all out in a song because they know that it’s going to attract people’s attention,” The three times Grammy award winner added.

She went on to say, “For me, it was always important to make music that people really loved, not because I was putting someone on blast or not because I’m doing it for clickbait at someone else’s expense.”

However, she has not called out any singer’s name but her interview left the fans to think that she is pointing out Taylor Swift. Fans took to X, to express their opinion on it.

A fan penned, 'Yah I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that this was a thinly veiled, albeit harmless, shot at Taylor Swift'

Another effused, 'Bwa ha ha! Not thinly veiled whatsoever. I’ll be glad when Swift crashes and burns. Take a look at Madonna - that’s Swiftie’s future.’

'Nothing thinly veiled here. Shot over the bow', a fan gushed.

For those unversed, Swift is known for referring her ex and current beau in her songs, as fans predict her album The Tortured Poets Department’s songs So High School and The Alchemy are for Travis Kelce, some songs are referred to her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.