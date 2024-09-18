 
Geo News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs legal case: Court responds to rapper's plea for bail

Music mogul Sean Diddy Combs was arrested on Monday from a hotel

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs legal case: Court responds to rappers plea for bail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs legal case: Court responds to rapper's plea for bail

US federal court has decided to hold disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs without bail amid abuse trial.

Combs' attorneys had proposed a $50 million bail package that would've included a $50,000 bond for the Bad Boy Records founder, 54.

A federal judge in New York ruled against Diddy—who has been charged with s** trafficking and racketeering—and rejected the bail proposal made by Diddy's attorneys, Daily Mail reported.

The decision was made in the light of prosecutors' claim that Combs had what appeared to be drugs in the hotel room in which he was arrested on September 16.

The rapper and producer appeared at his arraignment Tuesday in a black long-sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants and pleaded not guilty in court.

The rapper has been under media scrutiny as well as facing court trials ever since a video of him beating up his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral. 

Their court battle over s**ual abuse was negotiated off the record, but the viral video prompted at least seven other people to level similar accusations against Combs. He has denied all their claims.

Nicole Kidman revisits her 90s battle with body images
Nicole Kidman revisits her 90s battle with body images
Kate Middleton shares another ‘good news' after resuming royal duties video
Kate Middleton shares another ‘good news' after resuming royal duties
Prince Harry hurts Meghan Markle with major plans for Archie, Lilibet video
Prince Harry hurts Meghan Markle with major plans for Archie, Lilibet
Cardi B issues major statement amid Non-Payment Lawsuit
Cardi B issues major statement amid Non-Payment Lawsuit
Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in New York DWI case: Report
Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in New York DWI case: Report
Pharrell Williams expresses disdain for celebrities endorsing political candidates
Pharrell Williams expresses disdain for celebrities endorsing political candidates
Travis Kelce's family shares what they really think about Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's family shares what they really think about Taylor Swift
Buckingham Palace shares delightful news as Prince Harry announces UK return video
Buckingham Palace shares delightful news as Prince Harry announces UK return