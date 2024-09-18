Sean 'Diddy' Combs legal case: Court responds to rapper's plea for bail

US federal court has decided to hold disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs without bail amid abuse trial.



Combs' attorneys had proposed a $50 million bail package that would've included a $50,000 bond for the Bad Boy Records founder, 54.

A federal judge in New York ruled against Diddy—who has been charged with s** trafficking and racketeering—and rejected the bail proposal made by Diddy's attorneys, Daily Mail reported.

The decision was made in the light of prosecutors' claim that Combs had what appeared to be drugs in the hotel room in which he was arrested on September 16.

The rapper and producer appeared at his arraignment Tuesday in a black long-sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants and pleaded not guilty in court.

The rapper has been under media scrutiny as well as facing court trials ever since a video of him beating up his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral.

Their court battle over s**ual abuse was negotiated off the record, but the viral video prompted at least seven other people to level similar accusations against Combs. He has denied all their claims.