David Schwimmer makes huge claim about 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer makes huge claim about late 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer has made a huge claim about his late Friends costar, Matthew Perry, over his contrasting off-the-camera behaviour.



The relevations were made during the 57-year-old's recent appearance on a podcast, titled Origins, hosted by Cush Jumbo.

It all started when the interviewer recalled her old conversation with Perry, in which she revealed that the late actor had a high opinion of Schwimmer's professionalism.

Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in 1994's hit sitcom, surprisingly reacted to the claim, saying that he did not expect to hear such compliment from the late star as Perry rarely expressed his feelings.

"That's interesting for many reasons, to hear that," he said, adding, "It's a huge compliment, and I'm surprised to hear it because Matthew was reserved with me, he would not say that to me. But I appreciate that a lot."



Later, Schwimmer paid a heartfelt tribute to the late American-Canadian star by recalling and praising his comic timing and generous heart.

He also expressed his gratitude for the unique bond they shared as part of the iconic Friends cast.

Perry died in October last year from acute effects of ketamine at the age of 54.