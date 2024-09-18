Eva Mendes ending her 10 year acting hiatus?

Eva Mendes returning to screen after 10 years?

Eva Mendes, the wife of Ryan Gosling, who is famous for her roles in movies like Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror and Urban Legends: Final Cut, hinted at her potential return to the big screen.

For those unversed, Eva has not acted in over 10 years, but she has not ruled out returning to the screen again.

She recently appeared on Good Morning America and talked about her debut children’s book, Desi Mani and the Never-Ending Worries.

While having a conversation on the show, the 50-year-old actress-turned-writer addressed the possibility of resuming her acting career.

She laughingly said, "I don't know. If there's interesting roles. I left at a time where, 10 years ago, I kind of felt like I did it, ya know, I just worked with Ryan Gosling. He's like the best.”

Taking into account the abrupt end of Seinfelf after season 9, despite being popular, Eva articulated, "It was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, this is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out. So, who knows?"

The Trust the Man star further articulated that after the sudden conclusion of the series, she decided to take a break from acting to focus on raising her daughters with other ventures.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Eva achieved several accolades in her acting career, and showcased her prowess in movies such as 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Other Guys (2010) before starring opposite her now-husband, Gosling, in 2010’s film The Other Guys.