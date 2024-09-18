Prince William releases emotional statement as Harry announces return to UK

Prince William releases statement as Harry announces return to UK

Prince William has released his personal emotional statement hours before his estranged brother Prince Harry’s UK return was confirmed for a charity event.



The charity WellChild took to X, formerly Twitter handle and announced the duke’s visit to UK.

It tweeted, “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”

Hours before Harry confirmed the UK visit, Prince William, who extended love and sweet wishes to the duke on his 40th birthday, released personal statement.

Kensington Palace, on behalf of the future king, shared his personal statement on X.

Prince William’s statement reads, “The last time @AVFCOfficial won in the top European competition, it was the month before I was born. Let’s hope tonight is the first step towards another European adventure!”

He further said, “My thoughts this evening are also with Villa legend Gary Shaw’s friends and family following his passing yesterday. #UTV W.”



