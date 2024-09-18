Prince William writes foreword to Lindsey Burrow's upcoming memoir 'Take Care'

Prince William has written the foreword of upcoming memoir 'Take Care' by late English rugby league player Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey Burrow.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the cover of the book saying, “NEW: The Prince of Wales has written the foreword to Lindsey Burrow's upcoming memoir 'Take Care'.



“Prince William presented Lindsey's late husband, Rob, and Kevin Sinfield with CBE's in January, and was moved by Lindsey's positivity and strength in the face of her husband's motor neurone disease diagnosis.”

The news was also confirmed through legacy account of Rob Burrow CBE on X.

It was revealed, “Take care will be published on the 27 February 2025 and I am happy to be able to share the cover with you. I’m honoured to say that the book features a forward written by HRH Prince William.

“Take care is a memoir of love, family and never giving up. As well as telling our family story, I want it to highlight the work that so many carers in the U.K. are doing in the hope that it will give readers and families hope to overcome challenges in their own lives.”



