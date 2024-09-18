Prince Harry gives befitting response to Prince William over his ‘hollow’ gesture

Prince Harry has seemingly given a befitting response to his estranged brother Prince William over his “hollow” birthday wish.



After the Duke of Sussex announced a trip to UK to attend the WellChild Awards later this month, an expert has revealed that Harry has no plans to see his brother, William, or his wife, Kate Middleton.

This seems to be a response to William’s birthday wish, which a source said was a mere gesture to "align" with King Charles' birthday message for the Duke.

The insider also noted that the Prince of Wales has "no interest" in reuniting with Prince Harry, alluding that the public message for Harry was only a formality.

Now, royal expert Michael Cole has revealed Harry’s plans for his UK visit, revealing that he will "not visit Kate and William."

He told GB News that a reconciliation between the feuding brothers would be an "extremely slow thaw,” adding that chances of them meeting upon Harry’s arrival in UK are "slim and none.”

"I think the two chances of that reconciliation are slim and none, to be honest with you. If it's a thaw, it's an extremely slow thaw,” he explained.

"I think the chances of him meeting again with the Prince and Princess of Wales are, I would say, virtually non-existent."