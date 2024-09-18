Prince Harry expects heartfelt gesture from King Charles upon UK arrival

Prince Harry is set to arrive to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards at the end of the month with an expert claiming that the Duke must be expecting a key gesture from King Charles upon his arrival.



According to royal expert Michael Cole, the monarch is expected to offer his "darling boy" a place to stay upon his arrival in the city just like he did when Harry touch down in UK in May.

During a chat on GB News, Cole was asked if King Charles would reach out to Prince Harry ahead of his visit and offer a place in the Buckingham Palace for him to stay.

He responded, "Last time he was here, he stayed at a hotel, even though he was offered the freedom of Buckingham Palace if he wished to stay. The King said stay at my place, but he didn't."

However, Cole noted that it is still not confirmed if Charles would give the same offer to Harry this time.

He went on to reveal that even though Charles publically wished Harry on his 40th birthday, the Palace has failed to confirm if the father-son duo talked on phone.

"It was said at the time that he would call Harry in our afternoon, there early morning, but it was never confirmed. Normally on these occasions Buckingham Palace would confirm if there had been a video call,” Cole said.

"But of course the King would have been rather wary of that, because the last time there was a video call, that was leaked the next day, presumably by Prince Harry's PR people.

“So if it did happen, it would be interesting and it would show a renewal of trust or perhaps new conditions for when these calls are made."