Kevin Jonas pens sweet birthday note for wife Danielle

Kevin Jonas expressed his happiness on social media as his wife Danielle Jonas turns 38 today.



The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's big day with a sweeet note and some throwback photos.

Sharing a carousel of images featuring some of their sweet family memories, the brother of Nick Jonas wrote in a caption, “I love you @daniellejonas happy birthday."

He added, "I am so happy I get to celebrate life with you.”

Kevin Jonas’s wife Danielle celebrates birthday on September 18

One photo showed Danielle cuddling the couple's dog Moxym while the other featured the duo posing on a date night.

Another picture from the video featured Kevin and Danielle baking with their two daughters, Alena and Valentina.

Danielle also reacted to his post as she wrote in the comment section, “You made my heart smile.”

The singer’s sweet birthday note to his wife comes few days after he performed at two shows with the Jonas Brothers at the London’s O2 Arena.

The ongoing shows are part of the band's Five Albums One Night tour.