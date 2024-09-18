Wilmer Valderrama recalls friendly rivalry with Ashton Kutcher

Wilmer Valderrama is looking back at his project with Ashton Kutcher decades ago.



Valderrama, who released his memoir An American Story: Everyone’s Invited on Tuesday, is spilling the beans on how it was like working with Kutcher back then.

“Ashton was far more intelligent in real life than the character he played, and he was far more serious about the craft of acting than it appeared,” Valderrama admits of his costar at first.

The That '70s Show alum then went further into describing their onset camaraderie, revealing how both “always came to set extremely prepared.”

“He and I soon developed a friendly rivalry to see who could get the biggest laughs from the audience on the first take,” Valderrama wrote, adding that that's when “the laugh is always bigger.”

“If you mess up on the first take and try for a huge laugh on the second, the joke never lands as powerfully. If you need to do a third or fourth take, you might as well forget it,” he said.

The duo eventually began going by the “two-takers” because they would “always try to land the first perfectly, then do the second take just for fun.”

“I didn’t put much stock into the show at first. I vowed to give it my all, just like everything else. But after you’ve been auditioning for a few years without much success, you learn not to get your hopes up,” Valderrama wrote.

In January 2023, Netflix launched the That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show. However, Valderrama won't be a part of the new series.