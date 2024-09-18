King Charles sends stern message to Prince Harry ahead of Duke's UK return

King Charles delivered a major blow to Prince Harry as the Duke of Sussex is gearing up for a UK return later this month.



According to a latest report, the monarch has excluded the Duke of Sussex from the succession plans, leaving Harry unhappy.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the King has accelerated his succession planning with major focus on Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Quinn suggested that Harry's trust issues and “perceived unpredictability” led to his exclusion from the succession plans.

"Because King Charles has cancer, succession planning is taking place right now – at least five years earlier than originally envisaged and it is focused on getting William and Kate up to speed,” he said.

Sharing the reaction of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s father, the expert said, "Harry hates the fact that he is being left completely out of the succession planning, but he has only himself to blame.”

“His choices illustrate perfectly the old adage - beware you get what you wish for. Harry wanted his freedom and he has it, but there is a price to pay and he is paying it,” he added.