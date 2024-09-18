Patrick Mahomes drops highlights from cuddle-packed birthday

Patrick Mahomes seemingly spent his 29th birthday in the comfort of his home.



The highlight seemed to be his cuddle-filled day with his two babies, his three-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, and Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, who turns two in November.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to Instagram to repost several birthday tributes from his friends and family—with the recent ones being straight from his lounge where he can be seen relaxing with his kids.

“Bday cuddles for dad,” was written across the picture Brittany, also 29, shared along with a white love heart emoji.

The father and son duo appeared to be watching TV in the snap, with Bronze resting an arm on his dad's leg as he drank from a water bottle.

Another snap Patrick reshared was a carousel post by his wife with the couple posing under their staircase that was decorated with balloons on the occasion.

“Happy Birthday to one of the greatest humans ever, my husband, best friend and the best daddy ever!” Brittany captioned the slider post, adding, “We are so grateful you are ours! We Love Youuuuuu.”