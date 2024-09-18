 
Nick Cannon jokes about balancing 'Masked Singer's' seasons and kids

Nick Cannon Compares ‘The Masked Singer’ Seasons to his Children

News Desk
September 18, 2024

Nick Cannon poked fun at his populous brood, comparing it with his reality TV series The Masked Singer.

While talking to Page Six at the Fox Fall Press Day in Los Angeles, Cannon compared The Masked Singer starting its 12th season to him having 12 kids.

Canon, who is the judge on the show, said, “[Twelve seasons], right? It’s a dozen. Got the same amount of kids!”

For those unaware, the 43-year-old artist is the father to twelve children, and he shares his 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccon, with his ex-better half, Mariah Carey.

In addition, he became a father of three more children with model Brittany Bell, namely Golden, Powerful Queen, and Rise, and welcomed three more kids, Zillion, Zion, and Beautiful, with Abbey De La Rosa.

Cannon was also blessed with Legendry, Onyx, and Halo with Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott, respectively.

The King of the Dancehall star and Scott had a second child, Zen, who succumbed to a brain tumor at five months old.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Cannon also hinted that the upcoming season of The Masked Singer will be "the most competitive yet," because a fresh group of contestants will perform in disguise.

