Jennifer Aniston follows in Tom Cruise's footsteps to woo beau: Source

Photo: Jennifer Aniston taking dating inspiration from Tom Cruise: Source

Jennifer Aniston has seemingly taken a page out of Tom Cruise’s romantic playbook.

According to Star Magazine, the Friends alum has been going all-in to impress her new boyfriend, self-help guru Jim, and she has not exactly been cutting corners.

“Jim’s barely touched his credit cards,” an insider dished to the outlet about the 49-year-old and added, “He’s financially comfortable, but he’s nowhere near her league.”

With an estimated $320 million net worth, the former wife of Tom Cruise reportedly does mind footing the bill, be it for luxe yacht escapes or private jet getaways.

“Jen has always been generous with money,” the source explained and noted, “She figures it’s there to be spent.”

While the grand gestures may be spoiling Jim, they’re reportedly doing just as much for the Emmy winner herself.

“By taking care of Jim, she’s taking care of herself too,” the insider added and remarked before conclusion, “She’s in a very happy moment right now!”

In fact, the vibe seems strikingly similar to Tom Cruise’s own approach to dating.

Photo: Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas reportedly share undeniable chemistry

Ever since the Top Gun star, was linked to Blonde actress Ana de Armas earlier this year, following a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner in February, he has been pulling out all the stops.

“Dating Tom means you can expect the most lavish gestures,” another source previously told RadarOnline.com.

“He’s all in with Ana — treating her to private helicopters, five-star experiences and tailor-made gifts.”