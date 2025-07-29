Jonas Brothers state their opinion on lying to their kids

Jonas Brothers make stunning confession about fatherhood tricks

The Jonas Brothers recently opened up about fatherhood and revealed what “alternate truth” they tell their daughters.

PEOPLE magazine got a clip before the new episode of Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals with host Josh Scherer, where Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas showed up to discuss their 20th anniversary tour and new album Greetings From Your Hometown.

While articulating their thoughts on different topics, the conversation shifted towards fatherhood, and the Jonas brothers shared their stories as fathers, with Kevin spilling that he had no other way than lying to his daughters about marshmallow fluff.

The dad of two daughters, 11-year-old Alena and 8-year-old Valentina, whom he shares with wife Daniella Jonas, said, "My kids just discovered fluff. It's dangerous, ... but that's a one and done.”

"They don't sell it anymore, is what I'm going with,” Kevin, the 37-year-old musician and actor, added.

When Scherer inquired about lying to their kids, they went on to offer their perspectives.

Nick, who shares a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 3, with wife Priyanka Chopra, quipped, "I try not to lie to them at all," which prompted Kevin to respond, "I lied a lot."

"There are times you have to sort of give an alternate truth, [or] a different path. Because, you know, it's not a big enough thing to have the house crumble, but just little, like bribing a 3½ year old to get off the iPad is a thing. It takes a lot of focus and self-belief,” Nick explained.

Aligning with his brother’s stance, Joe spoke his mind on lying to his daughters, 5-year-old Willa and 3-year-old Delphine, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Sophie Turner.

"I try not to. I mean, they're not watching this, but you know, there's a few characters that we all get presents from that they may think exist. That would be a healthy fib, I think,” the 35-year-old stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the Greetings From Your Hometown tour will start on August 10, 2025, and will conclude on November 14, 2025.