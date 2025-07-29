Netflix unveils first look at new 'Pride and Prejudice'

Netflix shares first glimpse into 'Pride and Prejudice' miniseries

Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, and others have been part of Netflix's new Pride and Prejudice limited series.



The streamer unveiled the first glimpse of the women of the Bennet family, which also includes Freya Mavor, Rhea Norwood, Hopey Parish, and Hollie Avery.

Apart from them, the additional castings include Rufus Sewell, Louis Partridge, Jamie Demetriou, Fiona Shaw, Daryl McCormack, Siena Kelly, and others.

Euros Lyn served as director and Dolly Alderton penned the script, while they were all joined by Emma, Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter, who will be the executive producers.

When announced in April this year, Netflix stated the six-episode series would be a “faithful, classic adaptation” of Jane Austen’s novel.

Dolly at the time said, “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story, and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it."

Her statement added, “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life."

"With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy,” it concluded.

Meanwhile, the Pride and Prejudice miniseries starring Emma has no release date yet.