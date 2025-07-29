Reba McEntire treats boyfriend Rex Linn as 'her assistant'

Reba McEntire boyfriend Rex Linn doesn’t like her 'bossing him around'

Reba McEntire and longtime boyfriend Rex Linn’s relationship face trouble due to the singer and actress’ controlling nature.

As reported by RadarOnline, the insiders have revealed that Reba treats Rex like her assistant and it is causing trouble in their personal life.

The couple is currently busy filming the new season of Happy’s Place. The insider stated, “She's bossing him around and barking orders and it's easy for her to do that because they're both on the show.”

“She treats him like her assistant because he's always around on the set, but it spills into their personal and home life, and Rex doesn't appreciate it,” they added.

The tipster also went on to note, “That red hair is no lie – Reba is high-spirited,” adding, “And Rex is a headstrong character even though he doesn't look it. He's very proud and doesn't like her bossing him around in public.”

Those close to the couple believe that Reba needs “to be careful and not take him for granted, or he can walk away.”

“They're not even engaged, so there's nothing stopping Rex from leaving. Reba should be nice and stop being so bossy,” they added.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been dating since 2020 after growing closer during the early days of the pandemic via messages and emails.