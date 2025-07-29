Billie Eilish wraps European leg of latest tour with emotional note

Billie Eilish ends European Tour with heartfelt Dublin tribute

Billie Eilish recently wrapped up the U.K. and European leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour with two sold-out shows at Dublin’s 3Arena with a deeply personal note.

Performing on July 26, the Happier Than Ever hitmaker reflected on her Irish heritage and expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans in Ireland.

“Obviously, I am not from here, but it’s really cool to come somewhere and everybody looks exactly like you,” Eilish joked while addressing the crowd. “You’re all just as pasty as me. I love it.”

She continued, “It just makes me feel so seen. Also, a thousand of my relatives are in the crowd right now, I’m pretty sure.”

The singer concluded her emotional tribute by praising the audience, “I love it here – it’s so beautiful and you are all so beautiful and I see so many familiar faces out there.”

Eilish’s Dublin concerts mark an end to major European tour that included five nights at London’s O2 Arena and stops in Manchester, Paris, Berlin, and other cities.

Next, the iconic singer will kick off the North American leg of her tour in September, with dates running through December and stops planned across the U.S. and Canada.