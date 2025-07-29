 
Lindsay Lohan receives Ann-Margaret's nod for her biopic role

Ann-Margaret finally admits why Lindsay Lohan is perfect choice to portray her in forthcoming biopic

July 29, 2025

Ann-Margaret, known for her iconic roles in Bye Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas, has given a nod to Lindsay Lohan to portray her in an upcoming biopic.

On Monday, July 28, Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on Good Morning America to promote her forthcoming film Freaky Friday, a sequel to the 2003 film, which was based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel.

The 66-year-old American actress and film producer said her costar Lohan should play Ann-Margaret in a movie about her life.

“I’m going to out you now to the world — I want her to do the Ann-Margret story. So, every day on Instagram… I find videos of her back in the day, and I send [Lohan] every day videos [of Ann-Margret],” Curtis quipped.

After coming across The Last Showgirl star's pitch, the 84-year-old Swedish-American actress and singer voiced her thoughts in an interview with IndieWire.

“I know that she wants to do that. It just depends on what the dialogue is like. What can I say? I adore her,” Ann-Margaret said of Lohan.

“I think she’s full of talent, and I just would like to see what they can come up with,” the Queen Bees star admitted, singing praises of the Mean Girls alum.

