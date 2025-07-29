 
Dax Shepard reveals controversial parenting decision he and Kristen Bell took

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters

July 29, 2025

Dax Shepard is opening up about one of the controversial parenting strategies he and wife Kristen Bell are using to raise their kids.

The Armchair Expert podcast host revealed that he and Kristen allow their daughters – Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10 – to swear.

However, the couple does have some basic ground rules for where and when the swearing takes place.

“They are allowed to swear, not with impunity, but when it’s called for, and they land it, and it’s in the house and not out at a restaurant, it’s OK,” Dax shared.

The 5-year-old went on to reveal how he explained swear words to his daughters.

"I just told the girls, like, 'Hey, these are noises that come out of your mouth, and you assign what they mean to you,'" he said.

The host also shared that he doesn’t hold back on swearing in front of his kids.

Dax shared his swear word philosophy with guest and late night talk show host Seth Meyers, who uses the opposite approach for his kids. 

He shared that he and his wife worry about the kids developing a habit of swearing and doing it in public.

"For us, it’s the fear that they’re gonna take it to school," Dax Shepard said.

