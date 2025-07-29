 
Lindsay Lohan shares hilarious anecdote about her son

Lindsay Lohan shares two-year-old son, Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas

July 29, 2025

Lindsay Lohan recalls her son reaction watching her on television

Lindsay Lohan has shared a hilarious anecdote about her son, Luai.

In a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed her son's honest reaction after watching her on television.

Referring to her appearance in a morning show to promote her coming movie, Freakier Friday, she began, "Actually, this morning, he was with my in-laws and my husband and I were doing Good Morning America."

Recalling her son's reaction, the Mean Girls actress continued, “He was like, 'Mommy, come out! Mommy!' He thought I was stuck in the TV."

"So now I'm like, now that he's getting older and more aware, I'm kind of scared. I don't want him...to get confused," Lohan added.

During the interview she waved at the camera, if her son was watching her, she said, "Mommy's fine, Mommy's safe, Mommy says, 'Hi!' We're good, we're happy, everything's great."

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actress was asked which of her movies she’d be comfortable watching with her son.

Before concluding, she responded, "Herbie: Fully Loaded, because it's cars and fun."

Previously, the Freaky Friday actress opened up about balancing her career and motherhood in an interview with Parents.

“I try to keep my schedule so that whenever I am working, I’m always there for morning time or bedtime,” she admitted.

“That’s really important to me just because those are moments that you really cherish with your child, and don’t have them forever,” the mother of one kid concluded.

For those unversed, Lindsay Lohan shares two-year-old son, Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas.

