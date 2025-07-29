Pete Davidson reveals why he had Dave Chappelle inspired tattoo removed

Pete Davidson recalls having Dave Chappelle inspired tattoo removed

Pete Davidson is opening up about a humiliating tattoo he had to cover up.

Pete, 31, recalled meeting Dave Chappell and getting so inspired by something the legendary comedian said that he got it tattooed on his chest.

During the SNL star’s recent appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones series, he shared that Dave attended one his comedy routines and complemented him afterward.

"This was before [Dave] was back, so seeing him was like crazy, going 'What the f—?' And I got off stage and he was like, 'I watched your whole set — it was really good,' and I was like, 'Oh, thanks.' I was like, 'You know, how do you keep coming up with new stuff? I’m working on new stuff and it’s like difficult,' and he goes, 'Jokes come and go, but swag is forever.' … And guess who got that tattooed on his chest?" Pete recalled.

"I covered it with Jaws because I needed something huge to black it out. I just put a giant shark over it. That’s pretty bad, dude – but he was like my idol. He still is, but that’s so dumb. I could’ve just told people he said that to me," Pete Davidson added.