 
Geo News

Paris Hilton excitedly introduces new venture with fans

Paris Hilton's net worth is estimated to be around $300 million

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2024

Paris Hilton excitedly introduces new venture with fans
Paris Hilton excitedly introduces new venture with fans

Paris Hilton has expressed happiness as she has introduced a brand new venture.

In a latest interview with WWD, the 43-year-old socialite talked about launching her own handbag line for the 2024's fall and holiday season.

Hilton, while talking about it, shared that she has been obsessed with the handbags ever since she could remember.

"Whenever you see me out, I always have one of my handbags,” the media personality said, adding that her collection has been inspired by Paris' love for Y2K and feminine style.

As per the publication, the handbag collection is available in 15 colours, including black, denim, pink, silver, silver metallic, baby blue, bubblegum pink, and nude metallic.

According to the singer, around 22 pieces of her new handbag collection will be sold in Walmart. While the remaining 14 will could be purchased online.

It will be followed by a range footwear, active-wear, athleisure, sleepwear, and outerwear.

The launch comes few weeks after Hilton announced new album Infinite Icon, almost 18 years after her debut album 2006's Paris.

Released on September 6, 2024, her fellow artist Sia is the album's executive producer.

Halle Berry shares good news for horror movie fans
Halle Berry shares good news for horror movie fans
Halle Berry reveals how being a model hindered her growth
Halle Berry reveals how being a model hindered her growth
Prince William writes foreword to Lindsey Burrow's upcoming memoir 'Take Care'
Prince William writes foreword to Lindsey Burrow's upcoming memoir 'Take Care'
Docuseries on Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the works after arrest
Docuseries on Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the works after arrest
Jennifer Lopez 'closes the book' on Ben Affleck: Source
Jennifer Lopez 'closes the book' on Ben Affleck: Source
Kate Middleton's split personality behind the scenes exposed
Kate Middleton's split personality behind the scenes exposed
Matthew Perry's property sees insane drop in price
Matthew Perry's property sees insane drop in price
Nick Cannon jokes about balancing ‘Masked Singer's' seasons and kids
Nick Cannon jokes about balancing ‘Masked Singer's' seasons and kids