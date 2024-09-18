Paris Hilton excitedly introduces new venture with fans

Paris Hilton has expressed happiness as she has introduced a brand new venture.

In a latest interview with WWD, the 43-year-old socialite talked about launching her own handbag line for the 2024's fall and holiday season.

Hilton, while talking about it, shared that she has been obsessed with the handbags ever since she could remember.

"Whenever you see me out, I always have one of my handbags,” the media personality said, adding that her collection has been inspired by Paris' love for Y2K and feminine style.

As per the publication, the handbag collection is available in 15 colours, including black, denim, pink, silver, silver metallic, baby blue, bubblegum pink, and nude metallic.

According to the singer, around 22 pieces of her new handbag collection will be sold in Walmart. While the remaining 14 will could be purchased online.

It will be followed by a range footwear, active-wear, athleisure, sleepwear, and outerwear.

The launch comes few weeks after Hilton announced new album Infinite Icon, almost 18 years after her debut album 2006's Paris.



Released on September 6, 2024, her fellow artist Sia is the album's executive producer.