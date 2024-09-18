Heidi Klum dishes details about ‘spectacular' Halloween outfit

Heidi Klum has previously wowed in a worm costume for Halloween

Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume has been in the making for months, per the model herself.

Klum attended America’s Got Talent Season 19 Finale 1 on Tuesday, and dished details about the costume, sharing that she’s been working on it “for months already.”

“Because molds need to be made,” she explained to People. “Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had.”

“So yeah, there goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight," she continued.

"It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning. And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things,” Klum added.

Klum, who went all out with a huge worm costume and a peacock costume in the last two years, noted, "So I feel like they're really looking at what I'm doing and I don't want to let anyone down, so I'm always giving everything.”

Heidi Klum has been a Halloween queen since the early 2000s for her all out costumes and her iconic N.Y.C. Halloween party.