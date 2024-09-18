 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez 'closes the book' on Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez closes the book on Ben Affleck: Source
Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'closes the book' on Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly moved on from estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

Since the multihyphenate has been back on the single market, she reportedly has been getting in shape, and now an insider shared with Closer Magazine that she already eyeing her new paramour.

As per this insider, “Jen wants to show the world that she can bag a hot young Hollywood man, and it’s not as if it will be too hard for her to pull off considering how gorgeous she is.”

The source also added, “She has fully closed the book on Ben and is already looking ahead to moving on with her life,” after which they weighed in on another topic.

This report comes as a shock to fans as previously it was established that Jennifer Lopez was left heartbroken when Ben Affleck decided to part ways from her.

An insider even dished to In Touch Weekly at the time, “Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears,” and claimed, “It’s the worst year of her life.”

Halle Berry shares good news for horror movie fans
Halle Berry shares good news for horror movie fans
Paris Hilton excitedly introduces new venture with fans
Paris Hilton excitedly introduces new venture with fans
Halle Berry reveals how being a model hindered her growth
Halle Berry reveals how being a model hindered her growth
Prince William writes foreword to Lindsey Burrow's upcoming memoir 'Take Care'
Prince William writes foreword to Lindsey Burrow's upcoming memoir 'Take Care'
Docuseries on Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the works after arrest
Docuseries on Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the works after arrest
Kate Middleton's split personality behind the scenes exposed
Kate Middleton's split personality behind the scenes exposed
Matthew Perry's property sees insane drop in price
Matthew Perry's property sees insane drop in price
Nick Cannon jokes about balancing ‘Masked Singer's' seasons and kids
Nick Cannon jokes about balancing ‘Masked Singer's' seasons and kids