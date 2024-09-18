Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'closes the book' on Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly moved on from estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

Since the multihyphenate has been back on the single market, she reportedly has been getting in shape, and now an insider shared with Closer Magazine that she already eyeing her new paramour.

As per this insider, “Jen wants to show the world that she can bag a hot young Hollywood man, and it’s not as if it will be too hard for her to pull off considering how gorgeous she is.”

The source also added, “She has fully closed the book on Ben and is already looking ahead to moving on with her life,” after which they weighed in on another topic.

This report comes as a shock to fans as previously it was established that Jennifer Lopez was left heartbroken when Ben Affleck decided to part ways from her.

An insider even dished to In Touch Weekly at the time, “Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears,” and claimed, “It’s the worst year of her life.”