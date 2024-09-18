Photo: Jennifer Lopez would love to date Zac Efron, Joe Jonas: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly all set to welcome a new chapter of her life.

As fans will be aware, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, ending two years of marriage.

Now, an insider shared with Closer Magazine that the On The Floor crooner has already moved on from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, and is looking for a new beau.

“She loves the idea of dating a hunk like Joe Jonas or Zac Efron,” the source claimed.

Nonetheless, the source claimed that Jennifer “doesn’t want anything serious right now” as she is dealing with her fourth divorce.

“She wants to let the world know she is ready to have some fun again after going through a really dark time with Ben,” the insider mentioned.

They remarked in conclusion, “She’s not looking to move someone in, she just wants some eye candy by her side for her next appearance.”

It seems that Jennifer Lopez is following the thoughtful love life lesson from her ex-husband, Ojani Noa, who advised her to “stay single for a while, take 12 months off.”

“If she meets someone new, maybe keep it private and not get ¬married again,” Ojani also addressed.