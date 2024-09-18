Real reason behind Dave Grohl's confession about cheating on wife

Dave Grohl recently confessed to having a child outside his marriage to Jordyn Blum

Dave Grohl publicly shared that he has fathered a daughter “outside” his marriage to wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, and the reason behind his confession has been revealed by an insider.

On September 10, Foo Fighters’ Dave took to social media to announce that he’d cheated on his wife and had a child with another woman. He said he’s do everything to earn back the trust of his wife and children.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he said, referring to his newborn daughter. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

After Dave’s confession, an insider claimed the former Nirvana drummer was compelled to break silence as he was afraid the news would get out some other way.

“He feared the mother or someone else would spill the news,” the tipster told In Touch. “It’s his way to own up that he’s made mistakes.”

For the unversed, Dave Grohl previously admitted to cheating on his first wife Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, before they finally divorced in 1997.