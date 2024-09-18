Ryan Reynolds recalls 'haunting' advice from Marvel boss

Before the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds said that Marvel chief Kevin Feige gave him advice about the film, which at the time of working on the movie became a source of "haunting" for him.



Recalling the incident at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York, the 47-year-old said he was in a meeting with him about the film, in which the boss said, "He said something that sounds very pedantic and is probably not the thing to say out loud."

He continued, "But actually, weirdly, served as a creative engine. He was like, 'Make every scene great.' And I was like, 'Thanks, Kev. Sounds good.'"

"It had been six years since I had done one of those movies because you can't take your hand off the stick … Every scene has to do something or feel something," the 47-year-old said.

As one of the writers on the MCU film, the Green Lantern star said the pressure of writing a good script was hanging on their heads in the light of Kevin's words, which started to "haunt" him, adding that the challenge to "'Make it great'—that's hard."

But, factoring in the impact of Deadpool & Wolverine on him, Ryan said it was "an apex moment in my life, in terms of the experience of both making something and not just the outcome of it, the box office and stuff."

"But the actual experience of the movie itself. Sitting in a movie theater with an audience where I'm hiding in the back, getting to watch those moments of surprise," he concluded.