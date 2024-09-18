Why Ludacris' daughters ‘can't make fun' of dauntless outfit choices

Ludacris’ daughters don’t even notice something out of the ordinary when it comes to his experimental fashion.



“They may see me dress up for a character in a movie and then they'll see me onstage with a different outfit. Then they'll see me dress up to go on date night. Then the next thing you know, they see me in a State Farm commercial with some huge boots,” he told People.

“So it's just like, I'm all over the place. It's so much of a variety that they can't make fun of any one thing," he quipped.

In an interview with Kindred by Parents in 2023, Ludacris said he guides his daughters in "understanding their intelligence, their beauty, and their purpose here in the world and that each one of those may be different ... and that they come from a strong lineage of women and heritage."

Earlier this month, he explained his fashion sense, telling the publication, “You're never going to know exactly what you are truly comfortable with until you experiment with different things," he said.

Ludacris shares Chance, 3, and Cadence, 9 with wife Eudoxie Bridges, while he’s also father to Cai, 10, and Karma, 23, from previous relationships.