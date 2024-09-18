Photo: Cillian Murphy's new movie gets exciting update

Cillian Murphy stars a hardworking coal merchant in upcoming movie, Small Things Like These.

According to Deadline, the movie, which initially premiered at Berlinale as the Opening Night Film earlier this year, will be released in November.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cillian also serves as a co-producer on this project. The flick is reportedly produced and financed by produced by Artists Equity, the studio run by Ben Affleck and his close pal Matt Damon.

During the movie’s premier at Belinale, the Irish actor was asked to reveal his stance on the time in his nation's history when 'women say they were detained by the Catholic Church against their will and forced to give up their children', as per the findings of The Guardian.

The Oscar-nominated actor simply answered the query by claiming, “I don’t know if I’m qualified enough to… speak for the nation, really.”

Nonetheless, he addressed at the time, “But I do think that it was a collective trauma,” before noting, “particularly for people of a certain age, and I think that we’re still processing that.