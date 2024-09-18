Martha Stewart names Hollywood hunks that left her starstruck

Martha Stewart was starstruck by A list hunks including Russell Crowe

Martha Stewart didn’t hesitate when naming a list of “attractive” Hollywood A-listers that left starstruck.

The lifestyle expert, who’s publishing her 100th cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook, told People: “I'm not very fearful of anything. I like intermingling with people. I like going on television. I like being interviewed. I like all that stuff.”

However, when it came to moments that left a lasting impression, she replied with a list of “so many fabulous movie stars” that appeared as guests on her show.

“When Russell Crowe came on, he was still fit and gorgeous, just having done maybe Gladiator. He was pretty attractive. Matthew McConaughey, he still is pretty attractive. Tom Cruise in his first movies was so cute and attractive,” she said. “There's all those memories of especially attractive actors.”

This comes after Martha was recently seen taking pictures of celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the U.S. Open with her grandson Truman, 12.

“They said I was better than TMZ," she told People of the pictures, clarifying that that wasn’t her intention. The talk show host went on to reveal that the pictures were for Truman.

“I was taking them for myself and Truman. He likes to send them all to his friends,” Martha Stewart noted.