Halle Berry opens up about filming 'Never Let Go' in 'scariest place'

Halle Berry’s upcoming movie Never Let Go really left the actress sacred with its filming at a real location.



In the horror suspense Never Let Go, Berry plays a protective yet troubled mother to Samuel (Anthony B. Jenkins) and Nolan (Percy Daggs IV). The family lives in the woods and when they leave their cabin to look for food and other necessities in the forest, they remain bound to the cabin with ropes, in hopes to be safe from the entity Berry’s Mama calls the Evil.

Painting a vivid picture of the location, The Union star told Entertainment Weekly, “We were really in the woods in the middle of nowhere in a house that we found.”

“That helped a lot because sometimes, if we shot in the daytime, with the way the lighting would come through, it felt magical, like you were in the most lush fairytale world,” she gushed.

However, at night, “it became the scariest place because there were sounds we didn't recognize. We didn't know what those animals were. There were bears out there! We had bear spray all around because you never knew when a bear would roll through our set, which happened many times.”

Berry noted that shooting at such a location helped the actors get into character, saying, “We had to feel all of that to play these characters. We had to feel the wonder of the world, and we had to feel the fear of the world. The woods became a character in and of itself.”

Never Let Go will will hit theaters on September 20.