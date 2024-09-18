 
Florence Pugh reveals she has a new man: 'Falling in love is magic'

Florence Pugh opens up about her new 'magical' romance with mystery man

Web Desk
September 18, 2024

Florence Pugh has confirmed she is dating someone after sparking romance rumors with Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole earlier this month.

The 28-year-old actress opened up about her new romance in an interview with British Vogue magazine.

"I am [in a relationship]. OK, so something that I resonate with is that I believe that if magic is real, then it’s falling in love,” she said.

Florence did not reveal the name of a mystery man, saying that "falling in love is the most amazing feeling."

"We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster,” she said.

"I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that," added The We Live In Time star.

