Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley detail 'brutal' aspect of making 'The Substance'

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley star in the body horror 'The Substance'

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley were pushed to their limits filming director Coralie Fargeat's body horror film The Substance.

In the The Substance, Moore plays an Oscar-winning older actress, who turns to a black market drug after being cast aside by the film industry. The drug transforms her into a younger and more beautiful version of her. However, she must change into her current self every alternate week.

Speaking about the prosthetics and makeup for the film, Moore told Entertainment Weekly,

"It was always an hour and a half to get off. Two hours, roughly."

"It's glued," she confessed of the prosthetics on her face, adding, "you have to be as careful if not more careful taking it off so you don’t destroy your skin."

When asked if any aspect of the filming pushed her to the brink, Qualley said: "All of it. Every goddamned day. Even the dancing [in the workout video portions] was brutal.”

Moore chimed in, saying, "We’d hit the weekends and, both of us, did we go out anywhere? We didn’t do anything. On rest time, we’d text, I’d go to her apartment. It was two floors down, and we’d be like, ‘I can’t f---ing move.’ It was difficult."

The Substance was screened at both the Cannes and the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received standing ovations and critical acclaim. The film has spurred Oscar talk for Demi Moore for the first time in her 4 decades long career.