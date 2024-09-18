Lauren Graham feels 'lucky' to be 'pretend daughter' to Kelly Bishop

Gilmore Girls fans assemble as Lorelai and Emily Gilmore are back together!



The popular comedy series had a reunion of the famous stars on September 17 where Lauren Graham was moderating a discussion about Kelly Bishop’s new memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl.

As per a TikTok video uploaded by 92NY, the 57 and 80-year-old star can be seen embracing each backstage before Bishop made her appearance on stage while Graham waits to be called on as the special guest of the event.

“Only one thing, for me, that would make it more special: if there was another Gilmore girl,” Bishop could be heard saying in the video uploaded by her publisher, Gallery Books.

Graham then embraced Bishop on stage, the two of whom portrayed the popular mother-daughter duo on Gilmore Girls, with the former playing Lorelai and the latter as her mother, Emily.

Even though the two were not always on the same page onscreen as their characters, Graham and Bishop were ecstatic to see each other in real life.

“I feel so happy and proud,” Graham said onstage. “This book is just incredible; you are just incredible. Any excuse to see you — but to be here together is just something I would never miss.”

“Every day, I’m so lucky I get to be your pretend daughter,” Graham further noted.