Photo: Jennifer Lopez thinks of new way to 'embarrass' Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly thinking of taking revenge from Ben Affleck by embarrassing over his bedroom prowess.

A new report by In Touch Weekly revealed that the multihyphenate does not mean to forgive Ben Affleck, even after she filed for divorce last month.

Reportedly, the mother of three is ready to drop bombshell confessions about the pair’s love life.

The source confided, “When things were good between them, J. Lo put Ben and his bedroom skills on a huge pedestal.”

They went on to mention, “But her rose colored glasses are off and she’s telling people he was actually a pretty selfish and basic lover.”

For those unversed, the songstress wrote passionate song about her and Ben’s bedroom affairs in the album, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.

“She’s so annoyed that she wrote all those sexy lyrics about him,” the insider dished and share before signing off that Jen is “saying she’s now ready to write a follow up, basically a break-up song, that will hit him where it hurts and put him on blast for all the ways he let her down, including in the bedroom.”