Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan tease 'heartbreak' in 'Outlander' season 7 part 2

Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are teasing the story in the second half of season 7.



Heughan, who plays the male lead Jamie in the hit period show, told Entertainment Weekly, “We're back in Scotland, and Scotland has always been a huge part of the show directly or indirectly.”

“Scotland is Jamie’s ancestral home. We'll see a lot of characters that are very dear to Jamie and to the viewers. Jamie is here to put things to rest and to deal with past relationships and deal with people that mean something to him,” he explained.

“It is bittersweet,” Heughan hints at the aftermath of their return to Lallybroch. “Especially between Jamie and his sister, Jenny, there's some big stuff that they need to go through together.”

Balfe added to the Love Again star’s comments about their return, saying, “There is some heartbreak. When they get there, life has moved on and there may be some exits. But then Claire quite quickly has to leave again. She is needed back in the colonies. She gets a request to come and help somebody as only she can — the wonderful surgeon she is.”

“When the Frasers are not together, things don't always go very well,” Balfe said of the duo’s upcoming time apart. "This is not good. Claire believes an event happens, which is devastating."

Heughan chimed in: "It’s not an easy time for the Fraser family, that's for sure. But there's so much for the book fans to look forward to, and if you don't know the books, prepare yourself for a really emotional rollercoaster."

Outlander season seven part two, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will drop on Starz on November 22.